Digi Yatra isn’t a privacy risk but a travel smoothener

Onboarding was relatively easy, although it takes a bit of effort to set up the Digi Yatra app. You need to first allow the application to take a photograph of you, using your phone’s selfie camera. This is the image that will identify you at the airport, so try and make sure it is clear and well lit. Once you have done this, you need to add your identity information to Digi Yatra. If, like me, you already have the DigiLocker app installed on your phone with your Aadhaar details updated, all you need to do is connect Digi Yatra to your DigiLocker app and authorize it transfer your Aadhaar information. From start to finish, it took me all of 5 minutes to complete this initial set-up process. And since this is a one-time set-up process, I will never have to bother with it again.

