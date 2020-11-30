Digital advertising is already in the throes of a third revolution

The second revolution came along with Facebook, which with its own social media approach created the largest advertising platform that the world had yet seen. Its purchase of WhatsApp, Instagram and other such players meant that it knew a lot about each one of us on its platforms, from who our associates were to what our areas of political, commercial, filial and artistic interests might be. And users, in droves, gave Facebook more information on their own likes and dislikes by putting up pictures of food, “checking in" upon arriving at restaurants, theatres or other places of interest, and generally trying to best their online “friends". This gave the behemoth an untrammelled view of our personal lives, advertising grew significantly more finely targeted, and “echo chambers" came up that played information back to us that we were likely to approve of.