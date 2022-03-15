Digital and physical ownership have begun to converge

Today, our content systems are locked down so tightly that, even though we might have legitimately purchased the eBooks in our digital library, this is no guarantee that we will not wake up one morning to find that any one or all of them have vanished from our virtual bookshelves. Even though we have access to more than a lifetime’s worth of music and movies, our enjoyment of that catalogue depends on whether we’ve paid our subscription fees. The truth of the matter is that as much as we might believe that we ‘own’ our digital assets, in reality, we just rent them.