Digital assets should not be dismissed as an asset class

Art has emerged as an asset class. It has no cash flow, and no utility other than aesthetic value derived from a Monet or a Van Gogh. If the received narrative were true, private equity and other institutional capital would not invest in art. Yet, with an estimated $1.7 trillion in value, it is among the most preferred asset classes, as it preserve capital and often defies other asset-class trends. Gold is another example of a commodity that has no underlying cash flows but is nonetheless treated by people as an asset. While data suggests gold is a poor hedge against inflation, the yellow metal continues to hold sway with large segments of our population. In the same manner, digital assets derive value from expectations of their future value, the variability of which creates a market for these just as differing views of business performance foster the trading of listed stocks.