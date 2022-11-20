Digital in healthcare: An idea whose time has come to bridge the gaps3 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 11:05 PM IST
- Technology is the only answer to ensure better health outcomes at a reasonable cost
In a typical situation, an individual’s health journey is broadly a series of event-based experiences and interactions: symptoms, ignoring symptoms, trying home remedies, delayed diagnosis, hospital-based treatment, sporadic post-treatment care, follow-up visits only when symptoms recur or condition becomes worse.