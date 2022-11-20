Digital in healthcare: An idea whose time has come to bridge the gaps

Second, let’s consider India’s healthcare system against those in the US or Europe. The average healthcare spend per capita in India is $75, compared with $12,000 in the US. India has 600,000 doctors, (one government doctor for every 10,189 people, much lower than WHO’s recommended ratio of 1:1000), or a deficit of 600,000 doctors. We already need twice the number of doctors and three times the number of nurses than we have today.