Digital intermediary rules confuse more than clarify

The reason all this is so important is that any business which qualifies as a significant social media intermediary is obliged, under the new intermediary guidelines, to significantly localize its operations. Not only are they required to have a physical address in India, they are also required to appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact persons for coordination with law enforcement, and a grievance officer, all of whom must be physically resident in India. Many of the companies that qualify under the thresholds set out under the guidelines—such as those that provide repository services for code (like Github) or offer niche collaborative services within organizations (like Slack)—simply do not need to be in India to provide their services. As large as their registered user base in India is, their operations are designed to be neutral on where users reside, since the core service they offer is truly virtual. Now that India’s new intermediary guidelines are in force, all these entities will have to either reduce the number of registered users in India to under 5 million or actually set up operations here.

