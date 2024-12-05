Opinion
Digital public infrastructure could help the world fight climate change
Summary
- The Brazilian government could offer the world its first climate change DPI initiative at CoP-30 next year. A digital tool that verifies ground-level compliance with green obligations can be used by countries to address their sustainability goals.
When you spend so much of your time working on India’s digital public infrastructure, it is easy to overlook all the other countries that are building population-scale infrastructure. Sometimes to your detriment.
