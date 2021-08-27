Digitally delicately put: I don’t know

Over forty years later, two mathematicians at the University of South Carolina, Michael Filaseta and Jacob Juillerat, published a paper addressing this open question (Consecutive primes which are widely digitally delicate, arXiv, bit.ly/3gAZ6bh). Filaseta and Juillerat start by acknowledging Klamkin and Erdös. They remind readers that Erdös’s “infinitely many primes" that answer Klamkin’s question were, in 2016, given the delicious label “digitally delicate" by two other mathematicians. Then they write: “The first digitally delicate prime is 294,001," and you can check this for yourself. Change any of the digits in 294,001 to another, and you get a composite number: for example, 294,501 and 694,001 are both composite. They also note that there are composite numbers that, when you manipulate them the same way, produce only composites. 212,159 is the smallest such composite, and again, you can check this for yourself: for example, 216,159 and 212,179 are composites.

