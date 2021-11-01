Digitization could ease MSMEs’ access to supply-chain finance

The second data point is the trade volume based on EWBs created by MSMEs. While this is an important data point, it only applies to manufacturers/traders that supply physical goods. Further, one EWB may correspond to multiple buyers whose confirmation is not implied in the bill’s creation. This leaves us with the electronic invoices of MSMEs generated on the GST platform. The e-invoicing requirement under the GST regime started in October 2020 for businesses with a turnover greater than ₹500 crore. This has been expanded to cover businesses with a turnover of ₹50 crore and above. In the e-invoicing system, a supplier generates a unique 64-character alphanumeric code called the IRN (invoice reference number) with details of its GSTIN, invoice date, internal invoice number. These invoices can be identified with their IRN and can be sent to the TReDS platform to be made available for factoring. Since the buyer’s confirmation is not obtained in the creation of these invoices, “recourse factoring" can be introduced on the TReDS platform. This means that MSMEs must buy back the invoices on which the financiers are unable to collect payments from buyers.

