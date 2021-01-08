Digitization, new perspective towards protection to define insurance in ’21

Currently, insurance penetration in India is only 3.7% of the GDP as against the world average of 6.31%. But this number may not represent the true picture because presently, we measure penetration as the percentage of premium to the country’s GDP. Given how premiums for protection plans are quite low, a better way to measure insurance penetration would perhaps be to compute it as the percentage of sum assured to the country’s GDP. If this comes to pass, the way we measure under-penetration of insurance could change noticeably in the coming years.