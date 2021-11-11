Diplomats must not dither as Afghan millions face starvation

There is a clear moral obligation to prevent even more Afghans sliding into famine conditions in the face of a severe drought and ahead of a harsh winter. Given its failed 20-year military occupation of the country and messy departure that left a young population at the mercy of a violent group of men, the US—along with its North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies—should be the first to step up. As a priority, they must take in more refugees and deliver humanitarian aid. The United Nations food agency is working to provide assistance to almost 23 million Afghans, among them 3.2 million children. World Food Programme executive director David Beasley described the situation as “a countdown to catastrophe." Taliban leaders want the country’s assets released, yet are unwilling to make concessions to the US or other powers to improve the lives of the citizens they now control.