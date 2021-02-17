Disha Ravi and the ideas of an ‘andolan-jeevi’ named Gandhi

In reality, India is strong—as a state, and that too with a government that has considerable strength in parliament and is run by a party with many states under its control. The administration can afford to be magnanimous to critics, but has not been; many of its core supporters tend to see critics as enemies of the nation. And the government’s disposition has the effect of making dissent not only insignificant, but also expensive. It can do this because the usual checks and balances of accountability have weakened. The judiciary upholds sound principles (the granting of bail as the rule, not an exception, for example), but these are selectively applied; its diplomats react loudly to tweets, but are barely audible when military incursions occur on its territory; and its bureaucracy treats citizens as subjects.