Dismiss biomarkers that say you are 'fine' and live long
Assume that a pandemic blinds over half the world’s people. Would modern medicine deem blindness ‘normal’? That is highly probable if we consider how health is viewed today. Take, for instance, what doctors are trained to consider “normal ranges" in our blood test reports. Often, these pleasant markers do not signify health at all, but only show where we stand relative to other people. Yet, like sight, health is not relative. In the world of the blind, a one-eyed man is not fit. Health is absolute. Health is the best version of us.