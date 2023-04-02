Dismiss biomarkers that say you are ‘fine’ and live long

He is a doctor who is frustrated with the mediocrity of modern medicine, which he calls Medicine 2.0 with mild contempt. It is in the business of prolonging death, which is glorious and lucrative, and not prolonging a healthy life, which is less melodramatic. Meanwhile, modern food is filled with things that can kill us. We are ancient bodies that ingest new toxins. “Our genes no longer match our environment," Attia writes, “Thus, we must be cunning in our tactics if we are to adapt and thrive in this new and hazardous world." Cunning is an excellent choice of word. The world, which is incapable of showing love without sugar, and reassures us that our lipid profile is ‘normal’ because a large proportion of people are worse, is an inadvertent conspiracy against us. In response, we must constantly educate ourselves, be wary of some foods, hike, swim and cycle, and lift weights. Should living be so much work? But then, we must look at it as a form of self-absorption. Taking care of ourselves is a better form of self-obsession than boring people with tales from our past or being paranoid about digital privacy.

