Disney got the better of Delta in the US and did well in India

Still, it’s clear what Disney needs to do next to keep shareholders and customers satisfied. Across its three streaming platforms—Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+—it has about 174 million subscribers, many of which are frustrated by having their favourite programmes spread across different apps. They should all be one service, and it seems very likely that 1+1+1 will equal more than 3 in this case. Putting Disney’s family-friendly fare together with its more adult content and sports creates a product with a much wider appeal that can compete more directly with Netflix and HBO Max. Comcast Corp still owns a piece of Hulu, which is what Chapek may have been referring to when he said last week that “there could be certain constraints" limiting Disney’s “ability to do long term what we might feel is ideal." It’s time to call up Brian Roberts, Comcast’s CEO, and get this sorted out.