Skills depend on primary education which now has hope for change in a policy shift and its rising potential as a vote-getter
Updating Ajit Ghosh’s earlier estimates of employment and unemployment (Employment in India, Oxford University Press, 2019), Ashoka Mody has estimated that India will need to create about 200 million jobs in the next decade to fully absorb the backlog of unemployment (and underemployment), i.e., about an additional 20 million jobs per year. But there has been little growth of employment in recent years (Ghosh’s estimates show that employment actually declined between 2012 and 2018). Hence, the idea of absorbing the massive unemployment backlog in a decade or even two in any ‘business as usual’ scenario appears to be a pipe dream. This awesome crisis of unemployment lies at the core of Mody’s grim narrative in his just-published book, India is Broken (Juggernaut Books, 2023).