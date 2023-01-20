Disruptive change in education could help us tackle joblessness

Though this goal has finally been achieved, largely thanks to the Right to Education Act of 2009, the Annual State of Education (Rural) reports (ASER) show that learning outcomes remain abysmal. Thus, in 2018, before the pandemic, nearly half the children in grade 5 could not read a simple grade-2 text and over 72% of them could not do a simple division. As was expected, with children away from school for two years on account of covid, there has been a decline in learning outcomes. But the dip is mercifully quite moderate. The latest ASER report just released on 18 January shows that now 57% of grade 5 students cannot read a simple grade-2 text and 74% of them cannot do a simple division. Indian students have also performed very poorly in international learning proficiency tests like PISA and TIMMs on the few occasions they have participated in these tests, ranking near the bottom. But students from other Asian countries like Singapore, South Korea, Japan and even China routinely rank at the top in these tests.