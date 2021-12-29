Disturbing intimations of a grim future that seems here already

The supposedly religious conclave held last week in Haridwar was neither divine, nor comic. Nor was it a warning sign, for there have been many warning signs. In early 2020, a few leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouted that those they deemed traitors to the nation should be shot. A year earlier, a BJP parliamentarian had praised M.K. Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot (and the party referred her case to a disciplinary panel that did not exist). Before that, there was the rape and murder of a child in Kathua in 2018, the Dadri lynching in 2015 (and over 100 similar cases since). There was also the killing of a Muslim infotech engineer in June 2014 because somebody had said something insulting about Shivaji. Those were all warning signs.

