Diverse and inclusive organizations needn’t be rarities4 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 11:36 PM IST
Understanding behavioural facets can help firms formulate strategies to foster diversity and inclusion
Understanding behavioural facets can help firms formulate strategies to foster diversity and inclusion
Listen to this article
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the latest fields of knowledge and business. But even this exciting, cutting-edge sector is not an exception when it comes to problems related to diversity and inclusion (D&I). According to the ‘2021 AI Index Report’, female faculty make up just 16.1% of all tenure-track faculty whose primary research focus area is AI. This disparity is further illustrated by a lack of diversity among the tech industry’s top companies. For example, according to an AI Now study, women comprise only 15% of AI research staff at Facebook and 10% at Google. If diversity and inclusion is a problem in these high-tech companies, one can well imagine the state of the problem in traditional sectors like manufacturing. What can be done to solve this crucial problem in organizations?