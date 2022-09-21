Diverse and inclusive organizations needn’t be rarities

The mitigation of biases towards the LGBTQ+ community holds many lessons for managing the D&I problem too. In 1988, fewer than 12% of American adults agreed that gay people should have the right to marry. But in 2018, 68% of those surveyed said that gay couples should have that right to marry. According to Stanford sociologist Michael Rosenfeld, “There’s more rapid change in attitudes towards gay rights in the past thirty years in the United States than there ever has been in recorded attitudes in the United States on any issue." The single most important factor contributing to such a drastic change in attitude was that those opposed to gay rights realized that someone in their family or close circles was gay. Affinity can burn away even some of the most stubborn biases. So, if organizations consciously create teams that are truly diverse and inclusive, constant interactions among diverse members will help people understand each other better and build stronger bonds of affinity.

