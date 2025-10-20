Deepavali’s soul lost in glitter and cracker roar

As we discuss festivals I am reminded of certain facts that have been bothering me. Increasing consumerism during the last few years has relegated the festival of Teej to a mere glittering event while our culture was built around good conduct, mutual respect, human values as well as market. Let’s look at Dhanteras, which marks the arrival of Sage Dhanvantari. He’s known as the god of medicine and Dhanteras was considered a day of health and well-being. Now it’s been reduced to a day of mere buying-spree. I don’t want to reduce this article as a catalogue of cultural motifs but the truth is our ancestors created festivals for social well-being. I don’t know if it’s the lure of the market or our increased festive spirit that we have forgotten the underlying truth.