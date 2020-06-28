Opinion | Do Beijing and Moscow actually want a Trump win?

Geopolitics teaches us that “geo" happens before it is politically understood. The geo is currently in near total disarray, with the pandemic still unabated in most countries. Even as some countries in Europe opened their borders last week, there was already talk of shutting them down should the situation worsen. There’s talk of a second wave of coronavirus infections, and vaccines will not be available to people before the end of the year, if that. Moreover, it’s far from clear if the millions of promised doses would be made available to all, as talk of equity and poverty remains just that—talk.