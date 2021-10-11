Do not blame climate activism for the current energy crunch

If you’re given to magical thinking, it’s tempting to suppose that the most significant thing that’s happened to the world economy since the start of 2020 has been the rising frequency of chief executives saying “ESG" on conference calls. Still, the better explanation for what’s going on is staring us all in the face. It’s almost embarrassing to have to spell it out, but quite dramatic events have been taking place. Thanks to the covid pandemic, the global economy in 2020 suffered its deepest recession since World War II, and is currently experiencing its strongest rebound since the same date. West Texas Intermediate crude briefly changed hands for minus $40.32 a barrel last April. The same month, a tenth of the US labour force lost their jobs. In December, the pile of debt trading at negative yields climbed above $18 trillion.