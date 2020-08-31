Do not blame globalization for every economic ailment in sight

For India, in particular, the lessons are manifold. The first is that we should start tracking whole- economy statistics in a much more transparent, objective and rigorous way than we have been doing so far. Our labour market data, for example, is simply too poor for any useful data analysis. Only with consistent and unbiased data can we draw appropriate conclusions for policy action. A second lesson is that we should continue to enable economy-wide growth. This is the most effective way of lifting the entire population rather than attempting to focus on one group or another, which dissipates energy and lacks effectiveness. A third implication is that we should widen the tax base beyond our tiny group of income-tax payers. This should be the focus, rather than inventing new forms of taxation or increasing direct (cess) or indirect taxes (the goods and services tax already has extraordinary high rates) to make up for the shortfall. An important takeaway for India is that it stands to benefit greatly from globalization. Global capital and technology and international talent (both our diaspora and foreign citizens) have a role to play in India’s future prosperity. India should focus on fighting a resurgence of crony capitalism and keeping powerful businesses from distorting competition in any sector (this is a more significant contributor than globalization to inequality). Domestic policy in India should try to reallocate the fruits of a fair-play economy and globalization more inclusively, particularly to marginalized groups, through the use of innovative, modern and time-defined welfare programmes.