RBI’s rupee invoice easing will smoothen our trade with Russia but the currency isn’t going global yet
Imagine you are one of India’s leading software exporters. Your costs, mainly wages and salaries, are domestic and rupee denominated. Your customers are mostly in the US and Europe; hence your revenues are in dollars and euros. Would it not make sense to invoice your services in rupees, so both revenues and costs are in the same currency? That would give your business greater predictability in terms of cash flows and contracted values of revenues and costs. This is because fluctuations in exchange rates are more frequent and volatile than changes in salaries and domestic costs. Hence, the exchange-rate risk would be borne by your customer. It would be up to your customers to hedge it.