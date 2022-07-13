Do not confuse rupee invoicing with its globalization

That would be swell, but you may ask, do domestic regulations really allow exporters to invoice in rupees? Yes, of course, and it has been allowed for many years. Then why do our exporters not invoice in rupees? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not stop them. The main reason is that American customers will simply walk away. They don’t want to deal with currency risk, and in any case, there are no instruments to hedge their rupee risk available in that country. So, even the software giants of India have to swallow their pride and do dollar invoicing. This is the geopolitical reality of the almighty US dollar. As one famous US treasury secretary said, “The dollar is our currency, but your headache!" It is not just for Indian exporters. Dollar invoicing is a worldwide phenomenon. As much as 85% of India’s exports are invoiced in dollars, although only 15% of exports are meant for US shores. To add to exporter woes, dollar prices do not fluctuate much with exchange rates; they remain ‘sticky’. If domestic costs rise, then the exporter does not get compensated with a higher dollar price in invoices.