Do not let increasing heatwaves sap worker productivity in India

This happens in two ways. First, workers work less. Second, absenteeism rises. Hot spells increase absenteeism among salaried workers, but not those who work on daily wages. I suppose this is because the latter do not earn anything on the days they stay away from work. Climate control at the workplace can make a difference, but companies may find the economic case weak if value added per worker is too low to justify investment in air-conditioning. The four economists estimate that worker productivity declines by 2-4% with every degree Celsius increase in the temperature above normal levels. The economists then make a case for more research into low-cost technologies to protect workers from excess heat, given that employers do not find the cost of air-conditioning worth it in industries where value added per worker is low. They also write about the possibility of using more automation in hotter regions to mitigate the impact of heat on productivity. This has distributional consequences in a country such as ours, where the challenge is to offer factory jobs to workers with low skill levels.