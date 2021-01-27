Do not let jab hesitancy flatten our vaccination curve

Many policymakers think managing human behaviour is a simple and straight-forward affair that does not need much focus. Many of them are oblivious to the humongous failures on that front. We use the best engineering knowledge to build good-quality roads, but do not know how to get people to drive safely on those roads. We discover new medicines to tackle many a life-threatening disease, but have still not developed an effective technique to get people to take those medications on a regular basis. The failure to effectively manage human behaviour is at the heart of many problems around the world. The world has made tremendous progress on many fronts. But we still haven’t figured out how to effectively manage human behaviour.