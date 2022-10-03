Does a liquidity crunch signal a business cycle upturn?

What explains this dramatic draining of liquidity and what does it portend? The first reason is that RBI had started indicating that it was changing its stance from being accommodative (i.e. a loose monetary policy) to “withdrawal of accommodation". Or, to put it simply, RBI turned its attention from supporting growth to controlling inflation. That is why its policy rate in five months has gone up by 190 basis points, and a further increase of 50 to 100 basis points is expected. The second reason is that RBI was also busy selling dollars and mopping up rupees in order to cushion the fall of the rupee. It is estimated to have sold $10-15 billion and that much worth of liquidity was taken out of the system. The total fall in RBI reserves has been more than $100 billion since last September, which is nearly 18%. This is the biggest drop among emerging market economies, and yet the rupee has fallen to 82 against the dollar. The RBI governor has said that 67% of the reserves’ fall was due to revaluation. But that still leaves 33%, most of which may have been sales by RBI to protect the currency. The third and very significant reason for a drastic fall in liquidity is that credit demand is far outstripping growth in demand deposits. Credit offtake growing at 16% is the highest in nine years, whereas deposit growth is just 9.5%. This gap between credit and deposit growth is also the highest it has been in 10 years. Growth in credit is usually a leading indicator of the status of a business cycle. Is it indicating an upswing? What is the supporting evidence?