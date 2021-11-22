Does America have an inequality problem in need of fiscal action?

Longer-term data starting from 1979 reveals a more interesting story. Post-T&T income for the bottom quintile increased by a cumulative 91%. The number for the middle three quintiles is 53%. The bottom quintile has done far better post-T&T than the middle three quintiles. Incomes for households between the 81st and the 99th percentile went up by 92%. Not much of a difference from the cumulative income growth of the bottom quintile. However, if we include the top 1%, that number improves to 120%. That tells us that much of the inequality debate is due to the extraordinary income growth for the top 1%. A breakdown of the top 1% into smaller groups shows us that the top one-tenth of the top 1% get the bulk of their income from capital gains, especially the top 0.01%. More specifically, for the top 0.01%, in 2018, nearly 70% of their income was capital income or gains. No surprise then that incomes in the top 0.01%, grew by a cumulative 538% from $4.9 million to $31.0 million over the past four decades.

