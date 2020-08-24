Does America risk repeating a historic post-war error it made?

Whether it was a convenient cover for dominance or a moral imperative, or a combination of the two, Wilsonian “universalism" appealed to US state department career officials and the new president—who was initially torn between continuing with his predecessor’s policies and striking out on his own—rather than Roosevelt’s personal “spheres of influence" world view. Of course, many Americans were disgusted by Russia’s Bolsheviks and their purge in which millions were killed or died on account of a policy-induced famine. They could not therefore get themselves to believe that they could do business with Stalin, or that they should accommodate him. On top of that, fearing his own loss of influence and stature after a devastating electoral defeat and the potential eclipse of British power and dominance over world affairs, Churchill gave his famous “Iron curtain" speech that sought to draw the US closer to Britain rather than risk London being eclipsed by Washington and Moscow. The proximate consideration was a large loan that Britain wanted America to grant. The speech helped secure the loan. Stalin told the US ambassador that such a speech would not have been permitted to be made on Russian soil had it been directed at the US. These were the beginnings of the Cold War between the West and the Soviet Russia-led communist bloc.