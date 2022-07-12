Does India really need a central bank digital currency?5 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 10:34 PM IST
Each country has different goals and ours can be achieved better through existing tools than a CBDC
Global interest in central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) is on the rise, with 80% of all central banks investigating their issuance and half having progressed past research to running pilots. In an article last year, I applauded this trend believing that CBDCs represented the best of both worlds—the programmability of cryptocurrency and stability of fiat currency.