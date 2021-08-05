Does Scarlett Johansson have a case against Walt Disney Co?

Like the examples of the professional athlete and the sales associate, Johansson’s case will turn on a determination of exactly what background assumption the parties shared. In her complaint, she alleges that the parties understood that the contractual promise that Black Widow would enjoy “wide theatrical release" meant that the film “would remain exclusively in movie theatres for a period of between approximately 90 and 120 days." She asserts that this was the industry standard and Marvel’s own practice. By releasing it on Disney+ at the same time as its theatre debut, according to this argument, the studio violated this shared assumption. Good faith, according to the actor, would have meant negotiating a settlement before shifting Black Widow to a simultaneous theatrical and online release. She points out that Warner Bros, prior to moving all 2021 films to joint release, shelled out a reported $200 million in deals with various stars whose compensation was linked to theatre performance. Disney, she says, refused to discuss the matter.