Does skin in the game help funds manage better?

Let us look at another way of implementing the concept. Sebi mandates that from 1 July, all key AMC employees including heads of all departments (e.g. admin, IT) and dealers will receive 20% of their compensation in the form of units in schemes managed by the AMC. While savings/investment is desirable, all individuals are not the same and situations are not the same. Someone may be in a more demanding cash-flow situation and 20% of compensation being locked in for three years may be difficult for some people. Rather, let it be as a percentage of the investment portfolio and to make it more meaningful, let it be disclosed in monthly fund factsheets and other fund literature. The disclosure would read something like “the fund manager has 50% of his/her entire investments in this fund" or “the CEO has 10% of his/her investment portfolio in this fund". If it is zero, let that also be disclosed. For advisers/investors, there are multiple parameters to select a fund, e.g. performance, portfolio composition, volatility in performance, fund manager’s “name", corpus size, AMC pedigree, etc. If skin in the game is an important parameter, investors would prefer a fund with a higher stake of the fund manager or CIO or CEO. Sebi says the objective and focus of investment products is the retail investor. After a period of time, since the disclosure starts in the fund factsheet/other literature, evidence will show what is being preferred by retail investors.