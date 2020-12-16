Don’t Force Employees to Get the Covid-19 Vaccine

Hesitation around vaccination isn’t new, and needn’t derive from fear ... or from wild internet rumor. Sometimes, the reason is religion. For example, both the Dutch Reformed Church and the Church of Christ, Scientist, discourage vaccination. In general, the law has accommodated them. Even when vaccination is mandatory, as for attendance at public school, all but a handful of states carve out exceptions for families whose religious beliefs or conscience would be violated — exceptions many ethicists support. But the trend may be running the other way. In 2015, California joined West Virginia and Mississippi as the only states limiting parental opt-out to medical excuses. (In the European Union, there are essentially no non-medical exceptions.)