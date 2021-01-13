Donald Trump and the art of being an infallible leader

Infallibility was formalized as a leadership attribute in 1870, during the first Vatican council of the Catholic Church. In this council, the dogma of the infallibility of the Pope was declared. The doctrine of papal infallibility means that the Pope cannot err or teach anything erroneous when he speaks on matters of faith. Throughout human history, various leaders have usurped this cloak of infallibility, several times. Such leaders often have a lot of appeal among people. Their infallibility provides them a form of security: if leaders are infallible, there would always be someone available to right our wrongs and make the world safe. It gives the common man cause for hope.