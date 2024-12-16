Opinion
Trump is playing his anti-establishment cards: We mustn’t follow suit
Narayan Ramachandran 4 min read 16 Dec 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- As this year’s Nobel prize winners’ work shows, institutions matter to chances of prosperity. While these may have let people down, the solution is to reform them, not blow them up. It’s too risky for other nations to be inspired by Trump’s approach.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
If there is one thing other than personal loyalty common to US President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, it is that they are all anti-establishment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less