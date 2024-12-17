Opinion
Trump’s approach to trade could be disruptive without doing much for America and the world
Summary
- His proposed tariffs could strengthen the dollar and revive US allegations against others of currency manipulation, even as an attempt to reduce its trade deficit could leave the world short of dollar liquidity needed for cross-border commerce.
Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the US for a second time on 20 January 2025. Trump has already used social media to unleash threats of retributory tariffs against countries ranging from China to Canada. Even India has not been spared.
