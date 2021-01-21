Donald Trump’s exile and the power of social media platforms

President Donald J. Trump would have perhaps realized the true meaning of the word in the dying days of his presidency, as he was subjected to the modern version of exile—de-platforming. Trump might have lived in the White House, but he existed on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, his true homes. It was the systematic use of these platforms that made him president, and it was these platforms that sustained him. Twitter was his megaphone, the tweets he sent equalled to executive orders, and YouTube and Twitter were where his conspiracy groups flourished. In one fell swoop, all of them were taken away as Twitter banned him permanently and the others indefinitely. Since then, Trump seems to have gone silent. He has tried to send out a few missives in a traditional fashion—speeches, statements, videos—but they didn’t get far.

