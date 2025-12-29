American President Donald Trump spent much of 2025 squandering the public’s support on what was once his best issue: immigration. Yes, he quickly delivered on his campaign promise to secure the southern border.
The US immigration crackdown: Donald Trump has lost public support for his agenda by going too far
SummaryAn excessively harsh crackdown by the Donald Trump administration that invoked the Alien Enemies Act is putting off American citizens. The methods used by ICE agents have appalled many and sent Trump's approval ratings down.
American President Donald Trump spent much of 2025 squandering the public’s support on what was once his best issue: immigration. Yes, he quickly delivered on his campaign promise to secure the southern border.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More