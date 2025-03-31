The many dangers that democracy confronts today

Here is how US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to Sky News television correspondent Martha Kelner from the UK when the latter raised a question regarding the Signal chat leak at a press conference: “Okay, we don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country where you have a major migrant problem?...You should care about your own borders."

No one would have expected such harsh, divisive, and disgraceful utterances from a powerful representative of the US. But this is the new America ruled by Donald Trump and confidantes. Trump and colleagues are not only causing geopolitical upheavals but also trying to impose their will within their country. The biggest example is Trump’s threat to impeach judges. Their crime? They have dared to pass rulings against his executive orders.

Nobel laureate Prof. Joseph Stiglitz has said the US now is an exclusive “elito-cracy" and that its democratic values are on the decline. It is exemplified by the intense debates raging among various state school systems over deleting the subject of climate change from science books and over abridging chapters related to racial persecution.

Today the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, is hogging the limelight alongside US president Donald Trump. He heads DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), which gives him power to interfere with every government policy decision.

Democracy-loving Americans and people around the world look in dismay at the way Trump pampers him. For instance, when the sales of Musk-led Tesla started to plummet, Trump termed it a conspiracy and backed him by buying a Tesla S model car. What conclusions can we draw from such stunts?

Just go through Trump’s statements over the last two months. He termed Gaza “beautiful real estate" and said people of the land should seek refuge in neighbouring countries. He said the Ukrainian president needn’t be part of a Russia-Ukraine deal. He’s not bothered if Russia annexes Ukrainian territories and wants control over rare earth minerals and nuclear power plants in Ukraine to broker a ceasefire with Russia.

Without consultation

It’s the first time since World War II that the world’s two most powerful nations are determining the fate of a phenomenally weak sovereign nation without even consulting its people. In Gaza, another theatre of conflict, the way Israel conducting air strikes and threatening to launch a ground offensive leaves us with a lot of uncomfortable questions. Is this the beginning of a new cycle of war and violence? Earlier, Trump had made his intentions of grabbing the Panama Canal and Greenland very clear.

Many countries are seeing a surge in tendencies that go against democratic values. In Pakistan, the wealth of leaders is raising brows. National Accountability Bureau of Pakistan claims the ruling Sharif family owns assets in excess of ₹730 crore. According to Financial Express, opposition leader Imran Khan’s worth is estimated at ₹450 crore. Pakistan army, too, stands neck deep in allegations amassing wealth. Even Bangladesh’s current ruler Mohammed Yunus is a billionaire.

India, too, is witnessing such changes. According to Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), of the 543 members of 18th Lok Sabha, 93%, or 504, are millionaires (crorepati according to Indian parlance) and 75% on average have assets in excess of ₹3 crore. In 2009, close to 58% of MPs were millionaires. This figure has only risen over the past three successive Lok Sabha elections, from 82%, to 88%, to 93%. At this rate, every member of the Lok Sabha would be a millionaire in the next Lok Sabha. Inequality in financial status between an average Indian and its elected leaders is widening. Currently, the income gap between voters and leaders stands at 2,700%, and the gap is only widening.

We shouldn’t forget that Donald Trump, Shahbaz Sharif, Georgia Meloni, and Friedrich Merz have been elected by the majority of their electorate.

Though the “American dreamland" offers material wealth, the feelings of general well-being and a positive outlook for life if offers are on a downward trajectory. Trust in social institutions is at an all-time low and rabble-rousers and demagogues are having a field day.

If Karl Marx, who coined the slogan, “workers of the world unite" was alive in today’s neo-capitalist world of transitioning democratic framework, what would he have said? Maybe: “Democracy lovers of the world unite, the institution is in danger."

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.

