The many dangers that democracy confronts today
SummaryThis article examines the troubling state of democracy worldwide, spotlighting the rise of political elites and the widening gap between leaders and citizens. With perspectives from notable figures like Joseph Stiglitz, the narrative reveals the urgent need for awareness and action.
Here is how US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to Sky News television correspondent Martha Kelner from the UK when the latter raised a question regarding the Signal chat leak at a press conference: “Okay, we don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country where you have a major migrant problem?...You should care about your own borders."