The many dangers that democracy confronts today

India, too, is witnessing such changes. According to Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), of the 543 members of 18th Lok Sabha, 93%, or 504, are millionaires (crorepati according to Indian parlance) and 75% on average have assets in excess of ₹3 crore. In 2009, close to 58% of MPs were millionaires. This figure has only risen over the past three successive Lok Sabha elections, from 82%, to 88%, to 93%. At this rate, every member of the Lok Sabha would be a millionaire in the next Lok Sabha. Inequality in financial status between an average Indian and its elected leaders is widening. Currently, the income gap between voters and leaders stands at 2,700%, and the gap is only widening.