Donald Trump's Pfizer deal could change how governments tackle medicine prices
Pfizer's agreement with the Trump administration raises critical questions about market freedom and regulatory overreach.
US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. has struck a deal with Washington to invest $70 billion in America, sell drugs to its Medicaid programme at the lowest prices it offers in other developed countries, and take part in a government-run, direct-to-consumer platform, named by the President modestly as TrumpRx, which promises steeply discounted medicines to the country's citizens.