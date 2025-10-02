It can restrict the range of drugs it sells at a discount, whether to Medicaid or on TrumpRx. Other prices could go up. By the time a committee investigates and determines by how much prices have gone up on which drugs and to what extent such price rise violated the commitment to offer most-favoured-nation prices, that is, the price at which the drug is sold in other countries, the present administration’s term might be over. And new controversies could be trusted to hold the public’s attention.