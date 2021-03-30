Don’t confuse impact investing with deploying venture capital

Finally, The VC model itself may be unsuitable. Its 5-7-year investment tenure system is not only built on management and success fees, it has to run on the treadmill of continual fund-raising and portfolio construction, which has to mix genuine impact investments with commercial ventures to drive returns. This model, given its obsession with growth and valuations, has downplayed the need for the patient long-haul capital needed for ESG innovations and also diluted the disciplining role of finance in many businesses. It also has an upstream effect; even early-stage funding rounds are at high ticket sizes needed to justify the viability of the model. These force entrepreneurs to chase rapid growth and seek large sums even at a stage when it’s not clear how many pivots are needed. This crowds out entrepreneurs wanting to solve difficult problems, as funds chase de-risked growth enterprises that are relatively mainstream.

