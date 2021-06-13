Don’t fall for the validity illusion but heed old investment advice

Nevertheless, higher inflation will drive down the real rate of interest on bank deposits, the safest form of investing, even further. The real rate of interest is obtained by subtracting the rate of inflation from the interest offered on deposits. In this scenario, money should keep coming into stocks in search of higher returns, or as Grice puts it: “This would ultimately be supportive/bullish for equities." Of course, only time will tell which side turns out to be right.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}