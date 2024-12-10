Don’t jump the gun: We may not need a new law to shield us from AI harms
Summary
- In most cases, existing laws would suffice to deal with the harm inflicted by artificial intelligence. But we do need to train law enforcement agencies on AI and tweak some rules to enable innovation.
In an earlier article in this column, I spoke of a lecture that Justice Easterbrook once delivered on the subject of property in cyberspace. His talk was titled ‘Cyberspace and the Law of the Horse,’ which was his way of highlighting the foolishness of coming up with fresh laws to regulate new technologies when general principles of law already addressed the concerns these new technologies raised.