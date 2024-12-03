Opinion
Don’t let air pollution cloud the success story of India’s economic emergence
Prachi Mishra 5 min read 03 Dec 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- India will soon be the world’s third largest economy but is already ranked the third most polluted country. We must act with alacrity on multiple fronts to lift this haze over our economic success.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India has achieved remarkable economic success, ranking as the world’s fifth-largest economy. Economic experts predict India will rise to third place within five years. However, this economic growth stands in sharp contrast to its environmental challenges.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less