Don’t take tension, but the universe expands
Summary
- The world of science is full of important constants such as pi and the Hubble Constant, which reveals the universe's expansion. Edwin Hubble linked red shift to distance, estimating the Hubble Constant at 500km/s/mpc, now revised to 65km/s/mpc.
The world of science is full of numbers that mean something, sometimes called “constants". I’m not referring to 1, 2, 3, and so on, though, of course, those certainly mean something as well. There’s pi, and phi (the golden ratio), and e, mathematical constants that pop up all over the place. But there’s also the Avogadro constant, the speed of light, and acceleration due to gravity...